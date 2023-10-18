THE GALAXY IS AT STAKE, COMMANDER. CLAIM IT.
The sequel to Planetary Annihilation, Industrial Annihilation blends the iconic real-time strategy of the beloved Annihilation series of games with deep factory-building to deliver a blend of genres unlike any you’ve experienced before.
STEAM EARLY ACCESS COMING Q2 2024
Latest Game in the Franchise
The team behind Planetary Annihilation, which has sold over 3 million units and is still beloved and played by fans almost a decade later, is back with a new twist on the popular franchise.
Build the Ultimate Factory for RTS Battles
You don’t want the weapons. You want the machines that make them. Become a master constructor. Feed resources into giant Titan-level units, or go all-in on game-ending planet crushers. Create the ultimate kill squad or build artillery to devastate opponents with nukes.
Galactic Single Player Campaign
Chaos is hellbent on wiping out the galaxy with their diesel-fueled armies that shred and burn any who dare oppose them. Play as the Commander who rises to stop the destruction and claim the galaxy, one thrilling mission at a time.
Multiple Factions
Choose from two unique factions to play as or battle against - Chaos, and Machina. Each faction presents their own unique combat units, playstyles and strategies.
Unshackle Combat AI. Or Don't.
Build impressively productive bases as your primary focus and delegate advanced artificial intelligences to do the fighting for you. Or, roll up your sleeves, and get hands-on by leading the real-time strategy action yourself.
I have a Question or Issue with My Order, Who Do I contact?
You can contact us at: support@galacticannihilation.gg