Latest Game in the Franchise

The team behind Planetary Annihilation, which has sold over 3 million units and is still beloved and played by fans almost a decade later, is back with a new twist on the popular franchise.

Build the Ultimate Factory for RTS Battles

You don’t want the weapons. You want the machines that make them. Become a master constructor. Feed resources into giant Titan-level units, or go all-in on game-ending planet crushers. Create the ultimate kill squad or build artillery to devastate opponents with nukes.

Galactic Single Player Campaign

Chaos is hellbent on wiping out the galaxy with their diesel-fueled armies that shred and burn any who dare oppose them. Play as the Commander who rises to stop the destruction and claim the galaxy, one thrilling mission at a time.

Multiple Factions

Choose from two unique factions to play as or battle against - Chaos, and Machina. Each faction presents their own unique combat units, playstyles and strategies.